Hurricane Otis turned into a monster overnight. Forecasters don't know why

Hurricane Otis took everyone by surprise, including forecasters. The lingering question is, why?Satellite imagery provided by the GOES-16 satellite shows Hurricane Otis making landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, as a Category 5 storm. The storm surprised forecasters by growing from a tropical storm within 24 hours. ( CSU/CIRA & NOAA/Reuters): palm trees stripped of its fronds; windows of hotels and homes shattered; twisted metal signs strewn across streets.

Otis began as a tropical depression (as all hurricanes do) on Sunday afternoon before transitioning into a tropical storm hours later. "We were expecting maybe it could be a strong tropical storm or hurricane. Some of the models were kind of getting to that, but… even when it started to intensify as much as it did, I was kind of thinking maybe it would peak out at a Cat 3," said Andy Hazelton, an assistant scientist at the University of Miami's Cooperative Institute for Marine & Atmospheric Studies who specializes in hurricanes.

"Models have gotten a lot better over the last decade or two, if you look at the stats ... certainly in the last 10 years, even sometimes with rapid identification. So to have a miss like this is very surprising." headtopics.com

Updated to account for Otis having explosively intensified from a tropical storm to a category 5 hurricane in less than 24 hours: pic.twitter.com/Bvurpo9LFlHe also noted that small storms can make it harder to forecast — which Otis was initially — and there was a wind pattern that contributed to strengthening, which could have also contributed to the inaccuracy of the predictions. But once again, models in the past have also been able to take that into account and forecast accurately.

"Part of getting good models is getting those equations right, but you also have to have a good initial state of the atmosphere. So, you know, they say 'garbage in, garbage out' — if your initial state is really bad, and doesn't accurately capture what the storm was like initially, then, even with good physics and a good map and the model, you're going to have that forecast. headtopics.com

