Hurdle for Thunder Bay Public Library Location at Intercity Shopping Centre

THUNDER BAY – A major hurdle needs to be cleared for the Thunder Bay Public Library location at Intercity Shopping Centre .

“We continue to receive public feedback on this move and the review continues with our internal and external agencies. Once all of that background work is done, we will then make the recommendation to council.” Council voted to have city staff examine both options two and three, reporting back by June of this year.“We have submitted our documentation and paperwork to the planning department, who are reviewing it. We are tentatively scheduled to go back before council on June 17 for the by-law recommendation and then a week later, we are set to be back in the chambers for financing the venture," he said.

Thunder Bay Public Library Intercity Shopping Centre By-Law Change Big Box Retailers Branch Closures

