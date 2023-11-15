Hunter Biden seeks subpoenas for documents from Trump and former Justice Department officials

Hunter Biden asked a judge on Wednesday to approve subpoenas for documents from Donald Trump and former Justice Department officials, claiming the former president applied political pressure to a criminal investigation of him. Biden's attorneys allege there were "certain instances that appear to suggest incessant, improper, and partisan pressure applied" by Trump to his then-Attorney General William Barr and two top deputies, Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue.

While charges against President Joe Biden's son were not brought until this year, the investigation into into his taxes and a gun purchase began in 2018, while Trump, a Republican, was still president

