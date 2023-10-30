Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot

Russian news reports said the crowd on Sunday surrounded the airliner, which belongs to Russian carrier Red Wings.

Sixty people were detained in the unrest, the Interior Ministry for the federal district that includes Dagestan said Monday. It was not clear if charges had been filed against any of them. In a statement Sunday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel “expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis.”

While voicing support for Palestinians in Gaza, the regional Dagestani government appealed to citizens to remain calm and not take part in such protests. The Supreme Mufti of Dagestan, Sheikh Akhmad Afandi, called on residents to stop the unrest at the airport. headtopics.com

Anti-Israeli protesters storm Russia’s Dagestan airportA plane from Israel had just arrived in Dagestan when hundreds of protesters stormed the airport, the latest of several anti-Israel incidents in North Caucasus Read more ⮕

Anti-Israeli protesters removed after storming Russia's Dagestan airportExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Factbox-Facts about Russia's republic of DagestanExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Factbox-Facts about Russia's republic of DagestanExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israel urges Russia to protect Israelis, Jews amid Dagestan unrestExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

“Pro-Palestinian” Mobs Shouting “Allahu Akbar” Hunt Jews At Makhachkala, Dagestan (Russia) AirportThe beast has been unleashed. Coming to a campus and city in the U.S. It already has. Read more ⮕