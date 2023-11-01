Hundreds of foreign citizens and dozens of injured allowed to flee Gaza

BEIRUT -- Two Lebanese shepherds were injured and are now missing amid clashes Wednesday on the Lebanon-Israel border, a spokesperson for the U.N. peacekeeping force on the border said. "Due to the darkness and presence of land mines in the area, the search will have to resume in the morning," he added.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken would once again underscore the Biden administration's support for Israel's right to defend itself but also stress the importance of minimizing civilian casualties and ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches innocent Palestinians in Gaza.LONDON -- The British government says the first group of UK nationals allowed to leave Gaza have crossed into Egypt through the Rafah crossing.

He declined to say how many Americans had made it to Egypt on Wednesday but said there were consular officials on hand to assist them. "He condemns in the strongest terms, any killings of civilians," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Wednesday.

"We reiterate our call to protect all civilian populations in Gaza," the ministry said in a statement. "We say the way to protect yourself should be compliant with international law ... You have to attack and punish the terrorist group Hamas (but) you have to protect civilians in your counter-attack," Macron said.JEWISH HUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATION CRITICIZES BOLIVIA FOR SEVERING DIPLOMATIC TIES WITH ISRAEL

"Bolivia's alliance with Iran is becoming clearer every day considering that the breakup is not due to the real interests of the Bolivian people," Ariel Gelblung, the centre's director for Latin America, said.

