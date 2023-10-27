Hundreds arrested for shoplifting in latest Vancouver police blitz

VANCOUVER — Retailers across Canada are concerned about an uptick in violence as a "tsunami" of retail theft plagues businesses that threatens the safety of employees and customers, says the general manager for loss prevention at London Drugs.

"Our primary concern as employers is the abuse of front line employees with aggressive and violent behaviours with increasing frequency and intensity," he said. "This isn't a Vancouver problem. We're hearing across the province, across the country, employees and customers are afraid and this is simply not OK."

Vancouver Staff Sgt. Mario Mastropieri said the arrests were made during a 16-day operation in September, which was co-ordinated with other Lower Mainland police departments, resulting in another 82 arrests in Delta, Langley, Richmond and Burnaby. headtopics.com

"While we're pleased with the results, there's still work that needs to be done. We will continue to proactively target chronic shoplifters and violent thieves until everybody feels safe again." He noted that shoplifting may happen due to poverty, mental health or addiction issues, but that there is also an "organized crime aspect" to the growing losses.

Hunt said employers are spending millions on security measures, but not all businesses can afford to take those steps. He said retailers rely on police, courts and social support systems to make it safe to work in communities. headtopics.com

The latest arrests are in addition to a police blitz last spring where 355 people were arrested for shoplifting.

