Hundreds arrested for shoplifting in latest Vancouver police blitz

VANCOUVER — Retailers across Canada are concerned about an uptick in violence as a "tsunami" of retail theft plagues businesses that threatens the safety of employees and customers, says the general manager for loss prevention at London Drugs.

This comes as Vancouver police reported on its latest shoplifting crackdown on Friday with 258 arrests, along with the recovery of almost $57,000 in stolen goods and the seizure of 26 weapons. "While we're pleased with the results, there's still work that needs to be done. We will continue to proactively target chronic shoplifters and violent thieves until everybody feels safe again."

Hunt said employers are spending millions on security measures, but not all businesses can afford to take those steps. "We in the retail community appreciate the work of the Vancouver Police and other police partners to focus attention and resources on prolific retail theft, and the abuse and violence, which is so concerning to us and to our employees," he said. headtopics.com

