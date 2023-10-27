Hundreds arrested for shoplifting in latest Vancouver police blitz

Vancouver police say the arrests were made during a two-week operation in September, which was co-ordinated with other Lower Mainland police departments, resulting in another 82 arrests in Delta, Langley, Richmond and Burnaby.

Staff Sgt. Mario Mastropieri says Vancouver isn't alone in dealing with rampant theft, and other North American cities have seen some major retailers shut down because of violent shoplifting.Tony Hunt, general manager for London Drugs loss prevention, says employers are spending millions on security measures, but not all businesses can afford to take those steps, and they rely on police, courts and social support systems to make it safe to work in communities.

The latest arrests are in addition to a police blitz last spring when 355 people were arrested for shoplifting.

