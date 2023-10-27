Hummingbird increases Q3 gold production in Mali, flags challenges during Kouroussa ramp-up

(Kitco News) - Africa-focused gold miner Hummingbird Resources (AIM: HUM) announced Thursday that its Yanfolila gold mine in Mali produced 18,399 oz of gold in Q3 2023, an increase of 9% compared to Q3 2022 (16,827 oz).

In addition, the company's new Kouroussa mine in Guinea produced 1,047 oz of gold in Q3 2023 and on track for a full year of commercial production from FY 2024. According to the company, all-in sustaining costs (AISC) on gold produced at Yanfolila totaled US$1,651 per oz in Q3 2023, a decrease of 24% on Q3 2022 (US$2,161 per oz), with an average AISC of US$1,298 per oz to the end of September 2023.

The company also reported that in Q3 2023, the group achieved an adjusted EBITDA of c.US$1.2 million, compared to a loss of US$8.9 million in Q3 2022, resulting in a cumulative adjusted EBITDA of c.US$34.3 million as of the end September 2023. headtopics.com

Importantly, with 69,546 oz produced as at the end of September 2023 at Yanfolila, the company said it is “well on track” to meet its FY 2023 production guidance of 80,000 - 90,000 oz, with AISC remaining under US$1,500 per oz.

Commenting on the Kouroussa mine ramp-up, Hummingbird said, “Mining volumes at Kouroussa have encountered challenges during ramp-up, primarily stemming from seasonal weather, equipment commissioning, and the recruitment and training of local and national Guinean personnel. The company is actively resolving these issues, with improvements being seen and expected to accelerate during Q4 2023. headtopics.com

The company also has a controlling interest in the Dugbe gold project in Liberia that is being developed by joint venture partners, Pasofino Gold.

