Hugo Boss Q3 sales match market expectations

Quarterly sales rose 15% to 1.03 billion euros ($1.09 billion) from 933 million a year earlier, roughly in line with analysts' estimate of 1.02 billion in a poll provided by the company. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 12% to 103 million euros in the quarter, also matching analysts' estimate of 102 million euros.

Hugo Boss confirmed its annual guidance for sales of 4.10-4.20 billion euros and an operating profit of 400-420 million euros, corresponding to 20%-25% growth. The company said it remained vigilant on current geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainties, which could drag consumer sentiment in the future.

