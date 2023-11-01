Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak named NHL's three stars for October

Pettersson ranked second in the NHL with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) cross nine contests to propel Vancouver to a 6-2-1 record in October.Pastrnak had eight goals and six assists in nine games to guide Boston to an 8-0-1 October.The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.

New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration. 'Price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all,' Trudeau says amid push to get Canadians out of Gaza

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.

'Price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all,' Trudeau says amid push to get Canadians out of Gaza Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak named NHL's three stars for OctoberNEW YORK — New Jersey centre Jack Hughes, Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson and Boston right-wing David Pastrnak have been named the NHL’s three stars of October. Hughes led the NHL with 13 assists and 18 points in eight games last month.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak named NHL's three stars for OctoberNEW YORK — New Jersey centre Jack Hughes, Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson and Boston right-wing David Pastrnak have been named the NHL’s three stars of October. Hughes led the NHL with 13 assists and 18 points in eight games last month.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak named NHL's three stars for OctoberNEW YORK — New Jersey centre Jack Hughes, Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson and Boston right-wing David Pastrnak have been named the NHL’s three stars of October. Hughes led the NHL with 13 assists and 18 points in eight games last month.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Canucks Defeat Predators 5-2 with Pettersson's Hat TrickThe Vancouver Canucks secure a 5-2 victory against the Nashville Predators, with Elias Pettersson scoring a hat trick. The Canucks took the lead in the second period and maintained it throughout the game. The Predators had several missed opportunities to score in the first period. A moment of silence was held for Adam Johnson, who tragically passed away in an on-ice accident.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Pettersson scores second career hat trick as Canucks beat Predators 5-2Elias Pettersson scores hat trick as Vancouver Canucks beat Nashville Predators 5-2

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Canucks Defeat Predators 5-2 with Pettersson's Hat TrickThe Vancouver Canucks secure a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators, with Elias Pettersson scoring a hat trick. Pettersson's goals in the second and third periods helped the Canucks maintain their lead throughout the game.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕