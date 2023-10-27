Huge majority of Proline bettors behind Toronto Raptors this season

TORONTO — The NBA regular season has begun and Proline bettors have plenty of optimism regarding the Toronto Raptors this year.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., over 95 per cent of money is on the Raptors over 36.5 regular-season wins. Last year, Toronto finished with a 41-41 record before losing to the Chicago Bulls 109-105 in their single elimination play-in game.The Milwaukee Bucks is the bettors' top choice to win the NBA title, followed by Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Minnesota and Golden State.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is the NBA's defending MVP but Dallas star Luka Doncic is the betting favourite for this year's crown. The others include: Boston's Jayson Tatum, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hamilton's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a star guard for Oklahoma City. headtopics.com

Raptors guard Gradey Dick is listed as the third choice for the top rookie award. San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren are listed ahead of Dick with Portland's Scoot Henderson and Detroit's Ausar Thompson rounding out the top five.

In the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings earned a 22-17 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Twenty-four per cent of money correctly took the Vikings to win on the moneyline but 77 per cent of money was on San Fancisco winning by 6.5 or more points.On Sunday, Philadelphia downed the Miami Dolphins 31 -17, delighting the 42 per cent that had the Eagles on the moneyline. And 38 per cent of bettors correctly had Eagles winning by 3.5 or more points but only 20 per cent had the under 53. headtopics.com

