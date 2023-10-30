HSBC Says China Property Sector May Worsen, Sets Aside Funds

Ares Raises $6.

Rise in Property Foreclosures in China Amidst Economic RecoveryThe number of property foreclosures in China has increased by 32.3% in the first nine months of the year, as home owners struggle with debt amidst a property market slump and shaky economic recovery. Read more ⮕

HSBC Plans $3 Billion Share Buyback, CEO Touts Capital Strength(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc announced a fresh buyback program and hinted at the potential for further returns to investors despite announcing profits... Read more ⮕

HSBC May Hike Performance-Related Pay But Warns Costs to RiseHSBC Holdings Plc said it may increase some pay — resulting in higher expenses, after it announced a surge in third-quarter earnings. Read more ⮕

Property Owner Faces Dispute Over Construction of Mini Storage BuildingsProperty owner Rob Herman is facing a dispute with the Peace River Regional District over the construction of seven mini storage buildings. The district claims that no building permits were obtained for the construction, while Herman argues that he was in compliance. The district intends to register a notice against the property's title, but Herman opposes this action. The buildings were constructed with pre-engineered and non-combustible materials, which Herman believes did not require permits. Both parties met to discuss the situation at a recent board meeting. Read more ⮕