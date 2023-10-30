HSBC Plans $3 Billion Share Buyback, CEO Touts Capital Strength

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc announced a fresh buyback program and hinted at the potential for further returns to investors despite announcing profits for the third-quarter that missed market expectations.How This Israel-Hamas Conflict Is Like Nothing That’s Happened Before

“We’ve got very strong capital generation at the moment,” Quinn said, speaking in an interview Monday with Bloomberg Television. “We’re in a good position to reward our shareholders for their patience and loyalty over the past few years.”

Operating expenses were up 2% from the same period a year earlier. This was in part due to a planned increase in performance pay for some staff, as well the impact of higher technology spending. HSBC said it now expected cost growth of about 4% for 2023, up from its previous target of about 3%. headtopics.com

“I think we are at the bottom of the market, but it will take quite a while for that market to recover and regain momentum,” he said on Bloomberg Television. “I’m not expecting a massive reversal in that sector in the next 12 months or so, but I do expect it to be a gradual improvement from where we are.”

In commercial banking, there was a fall in loan demand among its clients leading to a 5% year-on-year drop. However, in its global banking and markets division, which services HSBC’s largest corporate clients, the bank said that lower activity in Asia had been offset by higher demand for loans in Europe. headtopics.com

The company said its third-quarter pre-tax profit rose by 4.5 billion US dollars (£3.7 billion) compared to the previous year.(Bloomberg) -- Australia has walked away for the second time in three months from talks with the European Union toward a free trade deal, almost certainly pushing any agreement into next year or beyond.

