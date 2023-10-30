HSBC launches $3-billion share buyback, profit disappoints on rising costs

announced on Monday a fresh $3-billion share buyback, and a more than doubling of third-quarter profit that nonetheless disappointed as upward pressure on wages and technology spending pushed costs above forecasts.

HSBC said costs will increase by up to 5 per cent this year excluding the acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank’s British unit, more than its previous goal of a 3 per cent rise, as spending grows and it considers bigger bonuses for bankers in the fourth quarter.

HSBC’s profit was below expectations and “costs are likely to be the area of controversy,” said London-based Jefferies analyst Joe Dickerson, though he added the share buyback was $1-billion larger than his forecast. headtopics.com

It also set the third interim dividend this year of 10 cents per share, bringing the total annual payout so far to 30 cents per share. In the third-quarter results, the lender booked a $500-million impairment related to the commercial real estate sector in mainland China, but Chief Executive Noel Quinn said the worst was likely over for the troubled sector.

CFO Georges Elhedery said “a couple of quarters of difficulty as the sector adjusts” is still expected going forward. HSBC’s third-quarter revenues rose 2 per cent in the Global Banking and Markets division that houses its investment bank, a more robust performance than rival Barclays’ 6 per cent drop as HSBC’s large payments business benefited from higher interest rates. headtopics.com

The lender’s overall net interest margin of 1.70 per cent was, however, squeezed by 2 basis points compared with the prior quarter as customers shifted their deposits to term products, particularly in Asia.

HSBC Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback After Missing EstimatesHSBC Holdings Plc announced a new $3 billion buyback program after it reported profit that missed estimates in the third quarter as costs rose. Read more ⮕

HSBC Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback After Missing EstimatesHSBC, one of the largest banks in the world, announces a $3 billion share buyback program after failing to meet earnings estimates. Read more ⮕

HSBC Plans $3 Billion Share Buyback, CEO Touts Capital Strength(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc announced a fresh buyback program and hinted at the potential for further returns to investors despite announcing profits... Read more ⮕

HSBC Says China Property Sector May Worsen, Sets Aside FundsHSBC Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said China’s commercial property sector has reached a trough, but investors shouldn’t expect a swift reversal following the recent downturn. Read more ⮕

HSBC May Hike Performance-Related Pay But Warns Costs to RiseHSBC Holdings Plc said it may increase some pay — resulting in higher expenses, after it announced a surge in third-quarter earnings. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieHSBC Holdings reports a 240% increase in third-quarter pre-tax profit due to higher interest rates, but misses market estimates. Read more ⮕