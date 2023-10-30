HSBC launches $3-billion share buyback, profit disappoints on rising costs

announced on Monday a fresh $3-billion share buyback, and a more than doubling of third-quarter profit that nonetheless disappointed as upward pressure on wages and technology spending pushed costs above forecasts.
HSBC said costs will increase by up to 5 per cent this year excluding the acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank’s British unit, more than its previous goal of a 3 per cent rise, as spending grows and it considers bigger bonuses for bankers in the fourth quarter.
HSBC's profit was below expectations and "costs are likely to be the area of controversy," said London-based Jefferies analyst Joe Dickerson, though he added the share buyback was $1-billion larger than his forecast.
It also set the third interim dividend this year of 10 cents per share, bringing the total annual payout so far to 30 cents per share. In the third-quarter results, the lender booked a $500-million impairment related to the commercial real estate sector in mainland China, but Chief Executive Noel Quinn said the worst was likely over for the troubled sector.
CFO Georges Elhedery said "a couple of quarters of difficulty as the sector adjusts" is still expected going forward. HSBC's third-quarter revenues rose 2 per cent in the Global Banking and Markets division that houses its investment bank, a more robust performance than rival Barclays' 6 per cent drop as HSBC's large payments business benefited from higher interest rates.
The lender’s overall net interest margin of 1.70 per cent was, however, squeezed by 2 basis points compared with the prior quarter as customers shifted their deposits to term products, particularly in Asia.