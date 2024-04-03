HSBC Chairman: No Spinoff of Asian Business

HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker stated that a spinoff of the bank's Asian business will not happen, as there is no appetite among shareholders. Last year, a resolution to potentially spinoff the Asia business was defeated.

HSBC reported a 78% increase in pre-tax profit for 2023, but still missed estimates due to a $3 billion impairment on its stake in China's Bank of Communications.

