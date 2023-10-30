HSBC Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback After Missing EstimatesSingapore Warns of Global Tightening Risk on Inflation SurpriseEvergrande Winding-up Hearing Adjourned by Hong Kong CourtOil Drops After Israel Launches Ground Offensive of Gaza StripUeda Faces Market Fallout Risk as BOJ Mulls Yields, Prices, YenSumitomo Mitsui Trust Said to Cut Profit Outlook on Hedging LossAustralia’s Surprisingly Strong Retail Sales Fuel Rate Hike BetsStrong Dollar Keeps Rate Hikes on Table for Asian Central...

HSBC Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback After Missing Estimates HSBC Holdings Plc announced a new $3 billion buyback program after it reported profit that missed estimates in the third quarter as costs rose. Read more ⮕

Dean Phillips Challenges Biden in Long-Shot White House BidDean Phillips, a political outsider, announces his unlikely candidacy for the White House against President Biden. Read more ⮕

Walt Disney's Share Price Hits Lowest Level in Nearly Nine YearsAs Walt Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary, investors are concerned about its declining share price due to struggles in the age of streaming. However, adapting to changing times has always been a challenge for Disney, dating back to its early days in the silent film industry. Read more ⮕

Disney's Share Price Drops as Investors Worry About Its AgeAs Walt Disney turns 100, investors are concerned about the company's ability to adapt to the age of streaming. Despite facing challenges throughout its history, Disney has always managed to survive by embracing new technologies. From its humble beginnings as a single person's vision, Disney Studios has evolved into a global company worth over $150 billion. Disney's founder, Walt Disney, always strived for quality and believed that animation should be believable and transcend traditional notions of the medium. Today, Disney continues to innovate and captivate audiences with its animated features. Read more ⮕

