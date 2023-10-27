Howard Levitt: How the law can make a difference as overt anti-Semitism spreads

Following lobbying from B’Nai Brith, the real estate firm Remax parted ways this week with a controversial realtor/newspaper publisher who earlier this month had responded to Hamas’ attacks on Israel as “the best news he had heard in his life.” As editor of al-Meshwar, Nazih Khatatba had regularly published anti-Semitic content, including blaming Jews for the Holocaust and glorifying suicide bombings. He appears to have many followers.

Law students at the Lincoln Alexander School of Law at Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson) just published a similarly vicious anti-Semitic petition to their university, calling for the support of “all forms” of Palestinian resistance and denying Israel’s right to exist. In response, many law firms are seeking the names of the petitioners to ensure that they will never be hired, much as U.S.

Meanwhile, Café Landwer, an Israeli-based chain with several locations in Toronto, is conducting record business after a pro-Palestinian rally on its University Avenue premises calling for a boycott, resulted in a ‘buycott’ instead, with MP Kevin Vuong leading the charge. Landwer now has lineups of patrons wanting to support it. Such is the approach of the silent majority. But silence or passive support is no longer sufficient. headtopics.com

One would have expected that burning people alive after torturing them, raping women amidst their dead friends, and executing babies in front of their mothers and mothers in front of their babies would have resulted in widescale revulsion, rather than a massive outburst of overt anti-Semitism on our streets and social media feeds.

But the combination of radical Islam and the “progressive” left — which has been groomed for years through universities and social media to the point that many celebrated the massacre, unable to any longer distinguish good from absolute evil — created a perfect storm, resulting in the combustible toxic stew we have seen on our streets and workplaces this week. headtopics.com

