How to Watch Fury vs. Ngannou

Tyson Fury will welcome former Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholder Francis Ngannou to the boxing world when they toe the line against one another on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

to the boxing world when they toe the line against one another atop a Top Rank-GIMIK Fight Promotions show on Saturday at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Fabio Wardley faces David Adeleye in the heavyweight co-main event.

Fury vs. Ngannou “Battle of the Baddest”—which streams to ESPN+ pay-per-view for $79.99 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT—features three other heavyweight tilts, as Joseph Parker meets Simon Kean, Arslanbek Makhmudov faces Junior Anthony Wright and Moises Itauma confronts. A heavyweight clash matching Martin Bakole with Carlos Takam and a super welterweight scrap pitting Jack McGann against Alcibiade Duran comprises the undercard.

