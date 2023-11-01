How the Saudi World Cup bid could backfire on the country looking to clean up its image

And so any effort to try and sportswash or whitewash or somehow hide whatever warts the country has gets much more attention than it otherwise would have. The World Cup is going to be … at the end of the timeframe set out for this ambitious reform program. So I think it's an effort for them to try to ... showcase Saudi Arabia as a place to visit, as a place to invest, that it's different from the wider perceptions in the world.
If Saudi Arabia does become the host of the 2034 World Cup — and then there's scrutiny and criticism — how well do you think that will play out there?I think they're hopeful that the reform efforts ... will be well along the road, and that there'll be a lot of good stories that will sort of blunt some of those .
It's about no other bidders as well, as far as I understand it. Australia has withdrawn. So they want countries that are willing to spend the money. For soccer players, being at the World Cup is the pinnacle of their career. They may feel uncomfortable going. Some may speak out, but I think it's unlikely.
