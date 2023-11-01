How the Saudi World Cup bid could backfire on the country looking to clean up its image

And so any effort to try and sportswash or whitewash or somehow hide whatever warts the country has gets much more attention than it otherwise would have. The World Cup is going to be … at the end of the timeframe set out for this ambitious reform program. So I think it's an effort for them to try to ... showcase Saudi Arabia as a place to visit, as a place to invest, that it's different from the wider perceptions in the world.

If Saudi Arabia does become the host of the 2034 World Cup — and then there's scrutiny and criticism — how well do you think that will play out there?I think they're hopeful that the reform efforts ... will be well along the road, and that there'll be a lot of good stories that will sort of blunt some of those .

It's about no other bidders as well, as far as I understand it. Australia has withdrawn. So they want countries that are willing to spend the money. For soccer players, being at the World Cup is the pinnacle of their career. They may feel uncomfortable going. Some may speak out, but I think it's unlikely.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Soccer-World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be structurally really good, says HoweExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Saudi Arabia Set to Host 2034 World Cup as Australia Withdraws BidSaudi Arabia is likely to host the men’s 2034 World Cup after Australia decided not to enter the bidding contest, leaving Saudi Arabia as the sole candidate. FIFA still needs to approve Saudi Arabia as the host, but it is expected to be a formality. This decision has sparked criticism from human rights activists.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Soccer-Australia will not bid for 2034 World CupExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Australia Withdraws Bid to Host 2034 FIFA World CupAustralia has decided not to bid for hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup after the Asian Football Confederation backed the Saudi bid. Instead, Australia will focus on securing hosting rights for the 2029 Club World Cup and the 2026 Women's Asian Cup.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Soccer-Too daunting to take on Saudis in 2034 World Cup bid, says Football Australia CEOExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Canadian Rugby Player Ben LeSage Looks to Qualify for 2027 World CupCanadian rugby player Ben LeSage is determined to help his team qualify for the 2027 World Cup after missing out on the 2021 tournament. He believes that building a strong team and gaining experience through games will be crucial in achieving their goal.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕