How technology 'puts Newfoundland and Labrador on map'

Lee is the board chairperson for TechNL, which is marking its 10th Innovation Week with a"Tech is Making Waves in Newfoundland and Labrador" campaign."Much of Newfoundland and Labrador's history is focused on natural resources and oil and gas," said Lee.

"It's exciting to see the conversation change to how incredible the tech sector is and how it puts Newfoundland and Labrador on a map."Lee says what sets N.L.’s tech industry apart from others is its close-knit and supportive community.

“We're a community that cares about each other's success. You won't find this kind of supportive ecosystem in Toronto, Vancouver, or New York," Lee said."There are so many opportunities for the technology sector to put our province on the global stage," said Villaumé.

Mandy Woodland, Digital Strategy Lead at Virtual Marine, is at the forefront of technological innovation in Newfoundland and Labrador, contributing to safer offshore operations through cutting-edge training solutions. - Cameron Kilfoy/The TelegramMandy Woodland, the digital strategy lead for Virtual Marine, says the company has been focused on revolutionizing lifeboat training to enhance safety in offshore operations for 19 years.

Events, such as networking opportunities, help foster"collaboration and new partnerships among tech professionals," said Villaumé, while guiding aspiring tech talent and offering valuable insights into tech career paths.

