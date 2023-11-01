How likely is the city to rehire Road Surface Recycling?

The Sept. 7 meeting was held in response to Road Surface Recycling being removed from the site of an asphalt recycling project on The Kingsway they were working on for the city. “We can’t provide specifics about working with a specific contractor,” a city spokesperson told Sudbury.com, deferring to the city’s procurement policies and procedures as providing direction on what might disqualify a bidder or supplier.37.2.(a): the Bidder or Supplier is or has been involved in Litigation with the City, its elected officials, officers or employees.37.2.
37.2.(g): The Bidder, Supplier or its personnel have demonstrated abusive behaviour or threatening conduct towards City employees, their agents or representatives.The policy notes that the city’s CAO, executive leadership team and the agent, in consultation with the city solicitor, determine the duration of any disqualifications.
The three city council members who attended the Sept. 7 meeting included Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc, Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini, and Ward 3 Coun. Gerry Montpellier. Shortly after the meeting, city CAO Ed Archer censured the three members, and asked Leduc to no longer speak to city staff members directly, and to instead submit questions to him.
While Crupi had harsh words for city staff members during the Sept. 7 meeting, Leduc spoke up to disclose publicly the nature of a private, personal relationship between two named city staff members. Correspondence from city integrity commissioner David Boghosian interpreted Leduc’s comments as fueling “the nepotism rhetoric of the RSR representatives as well as the audience.”
