How do I land my dream job when I’m nervous and awkward during interviews?

One effective way to prepare is through role playing. Practice common interview questions with a friend or family member who you trust – someone who won’t just say, ‘You’re doing amazing,’ but will tell you if you’re not answering something very well or your body language is too passive. If you don’t have access to that, practice in a mirror. Also, there are tools, such as Google’s Interview Warmup, where you can practice answering interview questions.

One thing I commonly see is that when people feel anxious, they often forget to actively listen to questions. As a result, they don’t actually answer what’s been asked. Don’t formulate a response as soon as a question begins; hear it out to make sure that you are answering in an appropriate way. And slow down. If you feel like you’re about to word vomit an answer, take a breath and say, ‘I’m going to take a moment to think about this.’ Interviewers see that as you being thoughtful.

It might take time and a lot of practice to become better in interviews. You may not be able to insert these tips into interviews straight away. But there’s another important thing to keep in mind: It’s not easy to get an interview. If you’ve gotten one, it means that they see something in you and they want it to work out. Interviewers are not there to try and trip you up, they want it to be a good interview.

“I started The Saree Room in 2015 with Adam Meghji, our CEO, as a passion project. At the time I was pursuing a career in fitness and working at a boutique gym in Toronto. Within less than a year, I realized the demand aligned with my passion and I was able to work on it full time.”

