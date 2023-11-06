How can Leafs' Klingberg get more shots through?

Leafs' defenseman Klingberg is looking for ways to increase his shot accuracy and get more shots through. He is working on adjusting his game in the NHL. Meanwhile, Knies gets a chance to play alongside Matthews and Marner as he continues to adapt to the league. In another game, Moore II makes his second interception return for a touchdown. Stroud has an impressive performance with 470 yards and 5 touchdowns, leading the Texans to a win over the Bucs.
Ogunbowale, a running back for the Texans, kicks a field goal to give his team the lead. In the CFL Western Semi-Final, the Lions defeat the Stampeders with a score of 41-30, advancing to the West Final against the Blue Bombers. Hatcher makes crucial plays for the Lions when his team needed it the most. Adams Jr. shows his skills by connecting with Hatcher for his second passing touchdown of the game and running into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown
Canada Headlines
