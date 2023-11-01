How Calgary’s Kingdom Coffee Gives Back

. “They found my dad on the street, they shared a cup of coffee together and brought him to a recovery centre — and changed his life,” Singleton says.After Jim’s untimely death in a workplace accident in 2015, Singleton didn’t want his father’s transformation to be in vain. In 2016, he and his wife, Steph, started giving away coffee outside the Drop-In Centre. In 2017, the couple started their own coffee company, Kingdom Coffee, from their garage.

Singleton says it all comes back to honouring his father’s legacy, and how he was able to come to a place of peace and recovery. “We want to encourage others in that as well,” he says. Get a weekly serving of suggestions for how to experience Calgary's restaurants, bars and markets by signing up forThis article appears in the November 2023 issue of Avenue Calgary.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HUFFPOSTCANADA: The Spill-Resistant Coffee Thermos That A Clumsy Person Swears ByI'm a HuffPost Shopping writer who loves organization and problem-solving.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Morning Coffee: Clippers title odds move following Harden tradeJames Harden has been traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Sure, it took a little longer than some of us expected. This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Oct. 31, 2023.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

BOREDPANDA: Entitled Server Gets Upset After Not Receiving a Tip for Pouring CoffeeA Reddit user shares their experience with an entitled server at a hotel's self-service buffet who got visibly displeased after not receiving a tip for barely doing anything.

Source: boredpanda | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: This Slender Coffee Maker Saves Valuable Counter Space — And It's 46% Off TodayGriffin Wynne (they/them) is a Staff Writer for HuffPost cover shopping, trends and digital culture. They are based in Philadelphia.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Morning Coffee: The top 10 choices to win the Super Bowl after trade deadlineThe biggest NFL trade deadline day splash came when the San Francisco 49ers managed to acquire defensive end Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a third-round pick. This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday Nov. 1, 2023.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: Colombian Police Continue Frantic Search For Kidnapped Liverpool Star Player's FatherMarita Vlachou is a breaking news reporter for HuffPost based in London, United Kingdom.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕