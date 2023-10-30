How best to evacuate B.C. communities from wildfires centre of unique study

After years spent fighting and studying wildfires, it’s become clear to Jen Beverly that Canadians must begin prioritizing how best to evacuate entire communities.

The project analyzes transportation corridors in each community and will make recommendations not only for how they might be improved in the case of a mass evacuation, but also for potential best practices that might be used elsewhere in Canada.“We are dealing with a crisis here when it comes to fire impacts to people. We don’t have the models that we need. We don’t have the science that we need, and we don’t have the data. … There’s nothing to help us prepare really for what could unfold.

“There has been a good amount done on the fire science side, not so much on the evacuation side from a Canadian context, just a few examples out there of research,” Wong said. “So I think this is the first time we’re thinking about it holistically.” headtopics.com

FireSmart experts in B.C. and Alberta were also consulted and could advise on places where residents would be eager to participate in the study. “People generally evacuate orderly. They might make decisions that, based on their stress and their risk perceptions, might not necessarily be as quote-unquote safe like driving on the other side of the road, but it’s usually not under some type of panic condition is the big key.”

On a low-volume road, traffic will flow well, she said as an example, while additional vehicles decrease overall speed, but so do existing traffic controls, such as crosswalks and lights. Geography also matters because it determines where roads can be built as well as their capacity. headtopics.com

Toronto Solar Company Owner Engages in Heated Exchange with Alberta Premier at Climate SummitDerek Power, the owner of a rooftop solar company in Toronto, unexpectedly found himself in a shouting match with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith at the Pembina Institute's Alberta Climate Summit. Power, who was seated near the stage, was singled out by Smith when she asked if it was possible to achieve net-zero electricity grid by 2035. The incident made headlines and trended on social media. Read more ⮕

Alberta Government Fires Board of Banff Centre for Arts and CreativityThe Alberta government has dismissed the entire board of the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and replaced it with a temporary administrator due to internal disagreements over a harassment complaint against the board chair. Read more ⮕

Canadian Images of the Week: Pan Am Gold and First Snowfall in AlbertaCheck out the stunning Canadian images from the past week, including Pan Am gold in Santiago, Chile, and the first snowfall of the season in Alberta. Read more ⮕

Alberta's Premier Relies on Controversial Report to Make Case for Pension PlanAlberta's premier is using a widely questioned report to advocate for a provincial pension plan, claiming it would save workers up to $1,425 annually while maintaining benefits for seniors. The report suggests that Alberta is entitled to 53% of CPP's assets, but critics argue against its credibility. Analyzing the rhetoric and study provides insight into the risks associated with the plan. Despite involving some math, the government aims to simplify the numbers and emphasize the potential savings. Read more ⮕

Alberta Finance Minister to Base CPP Referendum Decision on Public OpinionAlberta Finance Minister Nate Horner states that the decision on whether to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be determined by public opinion following consultations with Albertans. Read more ⮕

Alberta Finance Minister to Base CPP Referendum Decision on Public OpinionAlberta Finance Minister Nate Horner states that the decision on whether to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be determined by public opinion gathered from various sources. Consultations with Albertans will play a crucial role in the decision-making process. Read more ⮕