| CBC News LoadedA controversial ruling by the commission that governs harness racing in Atlantic Canada has prompted calls for more transparency and better oversight of an industry which receives millions of taxpayer dollars and gambling revenues each year.The four Atlantic provinces contribute a combined $400,000 each year to help with the commission's operating costs, plus additional funds to support the industry.

Marc Campbell was suspended for 34 days for the antihistamine detected in one horse (not pictured). (Jeff Morehead/The Chronicle-Tribune via AP Photo) But the commission did hold Campbell responsible for the antihistamine detected in the other horse. It issued him a $750 fine and 34-day suspension, which included the 25 days he'd served leading up to the hearing.

Campbell's 34-day suspension ended one day before the Atlantic Breeder's Crown in Charlottetown, a major event on the harness racing schedule with big purse money at stake. Horse owner Robbie MacMillan says the case should have been handled 'openly and honestly.' (Steve Bruce/CBC)"This situation was unusual. Mr. Campbell trains and drives many horses. The Commission accepts that the impact of the charges, and specifically the indefinite suspension, has been significant for Mr. Campbell," the decision reads. headtopics.com

"There were other implications associated with the positive test as well, which could not be undone."Without a clearer explanation, MacMillan said it's hard not to question whether Campbell — a star in harness racing with connections to the commission — was given special treatment. Others involved in the industry raised similar concerns in emails to CBC News after its coverage of Campbell's case.

"The still know how feels. They still know she's connected to that barn. So why they wouldn't want to handle it openly and honestly is beyond me. All they did was shoot themselves in the foot."Marc Campbell's lawyer, Jean-Marc MacKenzie, refutes the claim that his client was given special treatment. headtopics.com

Protesters Call for Closure of Community Outreach Centre in CharlottetownOver 100 people gathered in front of the Shaw Building in downtown Charlottetown to protest the Community Outreach Centre. They demand the closure or relocation of the centre due to safety concerns and inadequate staffing. Read more ⮕

Protesters Call for Closure of Community Outreach Centre in CharlottetownOver 100 people gathered in front of the Shaw Building in downtown Charlottetown to protest the Community Outreach Centre. They demand the closure or relocation of the centre due to safety concerns and inadequate staffing. Read more ⮕

Stabilization of Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Population, but Human-Caused Injuries on the RiseNew data shows that the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale population is stabilizing, but the number of human-caused injuries to whales is increasing. The recent flattening of the population trend indicates that human activities are now killing as many whales as are being born each year, posing a significant threat to the species. Read more ⮕

PHOTOS: Championship Sunday at Atlantic University Sport championship tournamentsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

EU regulators set new Feb 14 deadline on Amazon/iRobot dealExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Firefighters battling massive fire on Lime Street in St. John’sExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕