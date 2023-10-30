How a horse drug case has led to calls for change in Atlantic Canada's harness racing industry

| CBC News LoadedA controversial ruling by the commission that governs harness racing in Atlantic Canada has prompted calls for more transparency and better oversight of an industry which receives millions of taxpayer dollars and gambling revenues each year.The four Atlantic provinces contribute a combined $400,000 each year to help with the commission's operating costs, plus additional funds to support the industry.
Marc Campbell was suspended for 34 days for the antihistamine detected in one horse (not pictured). (Jeff Morehead/The Chronicle-Tribune via AP Photo) But the commission did hold Campbell responsible for the antihistamine detected in the other horse. It issued him a $750 fine and 34-day suspension, which included the 25 days he'd served leading up to the hearing.
Campbell's 34-day suspension ended one day before the Atlantic Breeder's Crown in Charlottetown, a major event on the harness racing schedule with big purse money at stake. Horse owner Robbie MacMillan says the case should have been handled 'openly and honestly.' (Steve Bruce/CBC)"This situation was unusual. Mr. Campbell trains and drives many horses. The Commission accepts that the impact of the charges, and specifically the indefinite suspension, has been significant for Mr. Campbell," the decision reads. headtopics.com
"There were other implications associated with the positive test as well, which could not be undone."Without a clearer explanation, MacMillan said it's hard not to question whether Campbell — a star in harness racing with connections to the commission — was given special treatment. Others involved in the industry raised similar concerns in emails to CBC News after its coverage of Campbell's case.
"The still know how feels. They still know she's connected to that barn. So why they wouldn't want to handle it openly and honestly is beyond me. All they did was shoot themselves in the foot."Marc Campbell's lawyer, Jean-Marc MacKenzie, refutes the claim that his client was given special treatment. headtopics.com