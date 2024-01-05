Houthi Suicide Drone Boat Targets U.S. Navy and Commercial Vessels

A Houthi remotely-controlled boat packed with explosives got within a few miles of U.S. Navy and commercial vessels before detonating. This is the first time the Houthis have used an unmanned surface vessel (USV) since their harassment of commercial ships in the region. The USVs are a key part of the Houthi maritime arsenal and have been used as suicide drone boats in previous battles. Most of the USVs are assembled in Yemen but fitted with components made in Iran.





