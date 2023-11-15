Houthi Rebels Call for Destruction of Air Defenses in Yemen

For years, the Houthi rebels controlling northern Yemen have chanted slogans at their mass rallies calling for the destruction of air defenses on their journey of over 1,600 kilometers (960 miles) from northern Yemen. In 2014, the Houthis swept from their stronghold in Yemen's northern mountains and seized the capital, Sanaa, along with other central areas of the country. The Islamist group follows the Shiite Zaydi faith, a branch of Shiite Islam almost exclusively found in northwest Yemen.

The majority of Yemen's population are Sunni Muslim, but Zaydis make up a large minority. The Houthi movement was fueled by decades of marginalization by Yemen's ruling elite. Their takeover sparked a brutal civil war. Saudi Arabia and its allies formed a military coalition to back the government that was driven out of Sanaa to the south

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGCİTİZEN: Prince George Cougars Come from Behind to Defeat Red Deer RebelsThe Prince George Cougars used a thrilling third period, overtime, and shootout to come from behind and edge the Red Deer Rebels 4-3 in front of 4304 fans at the CN Centre. Cougars' forward Ondrej Becher emerged as the hero of the game, scoring two pivotal goals and securing the victory with a shootout goal.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Migrant Boat Capsizes off Yemen Coast, Dozens MissingA migrant boat capsized off the coast of war-torn Yemen , leaving dozens of people, mostly from the Horn of Africa, missing. This incident is the latest sea disaster involving African migrants seeking a better life in oil-rich Gulf countries.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

CP24: Palestinian Authorities Call for Cease-Fire to Evacuate Patients Trapped in Gaza HospitalPalestinian authorities on Tuesday called for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza's biggest hospital as Israeli forces battled Hamas in the streets just outside and seized more ground across northern Gaza.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Ontario Principals Call for More Support as High School Courses are De-StreamedA report reveals that Ontario principals are seeking additional support as the province de-streams high school courses. They claim that the changes have increased their workload and are requesting more resources to successfully implement the new system.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

VANCOUVERSUN: Premier and Prime Minister do not call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas warPremier David Eby and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both stopped short of calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war despite a letter released Tuesday from dozens of local B.C. politicians calling for an end to the fighting.

Source: VancouverSun | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Russian-backed Malian forces capture rebel stronghold in the northMali’s army, backed by Russian troops and weapons, have captured a rebel stronghold in the north of the African country after an assault with drones, helicopters and armoured vehicles. Russian soldiers from the Wagner Group entered the city of Kidal alongside Malian forces on Tuesday, just two weeks after United Nations peacekeepers had withdrawn from the city. Videos on social media showed some residents cheering and celebrating, although many others had fled the city in fear when the assault began.Mali’s military junta recruited an estimated 1,000 Russian soldiers from Wagner in December, 2021. Since then, the Russians have been implicated with the Malian military in massacres of civilians and other atrocities in the country

Source: globeandmail | Read more »