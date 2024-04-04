Houston Astros Defeat Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 with Alvarez's Strong Performance

Yordan Alvarez homered twice and matched his career high with four hits, Cristian Javier and four relievers combined on a one-hitter as the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0. It was the second game in the series where the Blue Jays were shut out after a no-hitter in the previous game.

Alvarez had a breakout night, hitting his 16th career multi-homer game and collecting four hits.

