House votes to prevent government shutdown as new Speaker reaches across the aisle

The House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to prevent a government shutdown after new Republican Speaker Mike Johnson was forced to reach across the aisle to Democrats when hard-right conservatives revolted against his plan.

The bipartisan tally - 336-95 with 93 Republicans voting no -showed Johnson's willingness to leave his right-flank Republicans behind and work with Democrats to temporarily keep government running - the same political move that cost the last House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, his job just weeks ago. This time, Johnson of Louisiana appeared on track for a temporarily better outcome. His approach, which the Senate is expected to approve by week's end, effectively pushes a final showdown over government funding to the new year

