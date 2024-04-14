House Speaker Mike Johnson to Push for Wartime Aid for Israel

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson , R-La., speaks as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump listens during a news conference, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday he will try to advance wartime aid for Israel this week as he attempts the difficult task of winning House approval for a national security package that also includes funding for Ukraine and allies in Asia .

"The details of that package are being put together right now," he said. "We're looking at the options and all these supplemental issues." White House national security spokesman John Kirby called on the speaker to put that package "on the floor as soon as possible." "He and I are 100 per cent united on these big agenda items," Johnson said. "When you talk about aid to Ukraine, he's introduced the loan-lease concept which is a really important one and I think has a lot of consensus."

While no other Republicans have openly joined Greene, a growing number of hardline conservatives are openly disparaging Johnson and defying his leadership. Although progressive Democrats have resisted supporting the aid to Israel over concerns it would support its campaign into Gaza that has killed thousands of civilians, most House Democrats have gotten behind supporting the Senate package.

Israel on Sunday hailed its successful air defences in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran, saying it and its allies thwarted 99 per cent of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.

