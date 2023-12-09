House Speaker Greg Fergus' conduct to be examined by committee

The House of Commons' unanimous decision to send the issue of House Speaker Greg Fergus' conduct to the Procedure and House Affairs Committee presents an opportunity to explore the “politicization of the speakership,” says a former parliamentary official.





