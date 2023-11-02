House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New York

Congress has rarely resorted to the most extreme punishment at its disposal. The House has expelled only five members in its history — three during the Civil War and two after their convictions on public corruption charges. It would be groundbreaking for the House to kick out Santos before his case in federal court is resolved.

“We don’t need the Santos charade all the way through the 2024 election cycle. I think the Congress needs to take action now," Womack said. On the other side was Santos, who appealed to lawmakers to hold off on expulsion, saying that passing judgment without due process would engender mistrust.

“They don’t care any more about integrity or morality or the reputation of this institution than they did in May when they voted to protect Mr. Santos," Goldman said."They just care about their reelection in one year when they know that their support for George Santos is going to be a problem.”

In May, Republicans under then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California sidestepped the Democratic-led effort to expel Santos. While 204 Democrats voted against a motion to refer the matter to the House Ethics Committee, House Republicans stood unified behind the effort that delayed action on Santos’ conduct.

“He’s only been charged. He hasn’t been found guilty of anything. We have due process in America," said GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee who opposes the expulsion resolution.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New YorkU.S. House votes 213-179 to reject expulsion of New York Republican George Santos

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New YorkWASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. George Santos easily survived a vote Wednesday to expel him from the House as most Republicans opted to withhold punishment as both his criminal trial and a House Ethics Committee investigation proceed.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New YorkWASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. George Santos easily survived a vote Wednesday to expel him from the House as most Republicans opted to withhold punishment as both his criminal trial and a House Ethics Committee investigation proceed.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

CBCNEWS: Vote fails to expel George Santos from House of RepresentativesRep. George Santos (R-NY) walks back to his office after debate on the House floor on a resolution to expel him from Congress, at the U.S. Capitol November 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. On Wednesday evening, Congress is scheduled vote on an expulsion resolution against Rep. Santos and censure resolutions against Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep.

Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: US House to vote on proposal to expel embattled Republican George SantosExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: House Ethics Panel Will Disclose Action on George Santos by Nov. 17The House Ethics Committee handed Speaker Mike Johnson a possible way out of a difficult vote Wednesday to expel embattled Republican George Santos from Congress.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕