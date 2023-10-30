House Prices Are Falling in Most Parts of the UK, Zoopla Says

Ares Raises $6.

Double-Digit Inflation Hits U.S. Candy Aisle for Second YearCandy and gum prices in the U.S. have increased by an average of 13% this month compared to last October, more than double the increase in all grocery prices. The rising prices are causing consumers to change their buying habits and opt for value or store brands. The main reason for the price increase is the weather, with cocoa prices trading at 44-year highs due to limited production caused by heavy rains and ongoing El Nino conditions. Read more ⮕

Carmaker Earnings Reflect Intense EV Competition in AsiaThis article discusses the earnings of carmakers in Asia and how it reflects the intense competition in the electric vehicle (EV) market. It also highlights the latest developments in Israel, including the ground offensive and its impact on gold prices. Additionally, it mentions the falling house prices in the UK and the financial stress levels in Canada. Read more ⮕

UK Jobs Market Shows Signs of Cooling with Online Vacancies and Pay Offers FallingOnline job adverts and advertised salaries in the UK fell by 1.6% in September, indicating a potential cooling off of the job market. The Bank of England will take this data into consideration before making their interest rate decision. Read more ⮕

Sought-After Calgary House Sells Above Asking PriceA three-bedroom house in Calgary's sought-after neighborhood sells above asking price within three days of listing, thanks to its location, parks, and walking trails. The house, built in 2013, features a finished basement, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood flooring, a gas fireplace, and a balcony. Read more ⮕

Hedge Fund Managers Bet on Uranium Stocks as Prices RiseSeveral hedge fund managers are increasing their exposure to uranium stocks, expecting significant price gains. The demand for nuclear power is driving up uranium valuations, with prices having risen 125% since 2020. The International Energy Agency estimates that global nuclear capacity needs to double by mid-century, further fueling the demand for uranium. However, investments in uranium remain controversial. Read more ⮕

Double-Digit Inflation Hits Halloween Candy Prices in the USUS shoppers are experiencing a second year of double-digit inflation in the candy aisle, with candy and gum prices up 13% compared to last October. Consumers are changing their buying habits and opting for value or store brands due to the high prices. Read more ⮕