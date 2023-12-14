House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus to face fine and apologize for 'inappropriate' video message

House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.

The Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) tabled its report in the House early Thursday, after conducting an expedited study into what all MPs agreed was a bad judgment call by Fergus: filming a video for outgoing interim Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser in his Speaker's attire, which was then played at a partisan event. Fergus to 'reimburse a suitable amount for the use of parliamentary resources' that he used but were not related 'to the performance of parliamentary functions.' Fergus to issue 'another' apology clearly stating that the video was 'inappropriate' and expressing his 'remorse' alongside a 'clear outline' of what his office will do to ensure this does not happen agai





