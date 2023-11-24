House of Commons Committee to Study Transition of Public Service Health Care Plan

A date has been selected for the House of Commons Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates to study the transition of the Public Service Health Care Plan from Sun Life Financial to the Canada Life Assurance Company. On Thursday, Mick Mariani, assistant to chair of the committee Kelly McCauley, said the study would take place on Dec. 7.Mariani said the date had not been put on notice yet as it was subject to change, adding that no expected witnesses had been named.

In October, the committee adopted a motion to undertake a study of the health plan’s transition, examining the quality of coverage, the plan’s effectiveness, the mechanisms used in awarding the contract and the measures that would be taken to correct the situation. The committee agreed to allocate at least one meeting to the study, with findings and recommendations to be reported to the House of Common





