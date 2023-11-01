HEAD TOPICS

House of Assembly debates new legislation to replace Municipalities Act

NTVNewsNL1 min.

The House of Assembly is debating new legislation to replace the Municipalities Act. It&#8217;s called the Towns and Local Service Districts Act, and it aims to increase autonomy and flexibility for towns.

News Source

NTVNEWSNL

It’s called the Towns and Local Service Districts Act, and it aims to increase autonomy and flexibility for towns.

Canada Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TIMESCOLONIST: Esquimalt to require developers to assist displaced tenantsFive out of the 13 capital region municipalities now have tenant assistance policies
Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: B.C. set to table housing law requiring small-scale and multi-unit zoningThe new law would apply to municipalities with populations over 5,000
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: Victoria, Saanich hire firm to lead citizens' assembly on amalgamationA Toronto-based firm will initiate a civic lottery to randomly select the 48 members of the assembly — 27 from Saanich and 21 from Victoria
Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Newfoundland and Labrador government proposing changes to Mineral ActExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBEBUSINESS: Why Canada needs another Clarity ActOttawa should update the Canada Pension Plan Act, to clarify the rules of a province’s exit from the CPP
Source: globebusiness | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Boeing, ADM Push Yellen to Act Fast on Green Jet Fuel Tax PolicyBoeing Co., Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Delta Air Lines Inc. and other companies are urging Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to back tax policy they say is needed to build a thriving US industry for green jet fuel.
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕