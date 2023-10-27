Hotel proposed in giant highrise development in Burnaby’s Brentwood

Millennium Properties Ltd. is proposing a 62-storey residential strata building and a 54-storey market and non-market rental building above a podium with a 280-room hotel and ground-oriented retail, according to a new staff report.

The project would include a total of 824 new homes, made up of 488 market strata units, 246 market rental units, 80 non-market rentals rented at 20 per cent below the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s median rate and 10 non-market rental units at CMHC median rents.

It's planned to include a publicly accessible north-south pedestrian connection and a new east-west local street on the north side of the property. The street would connect Gilmore Avenue to Buchanan Street when the block is fully redeveloped, according to the report. headtopics.com

Bicycle parking includes 1,673 bike lockers for residents, 12 spaces for commercial patrons and 178 spaces in bike racks or a secure bike room for visitors. The development includes the closure of a lane abutting the property, as well as a portion of the highway, measuring about 6,611 square-feet total.

Read more:

BurnabyNOW_News »

Japanese soufflé chain 'temporarily' closes Burnaby restaurantGram Cafe opened in The Amazing Brentwood in January 2022. Read more ⮕

South Okanagan hotel to host haunted house in support of fire departmentIn related news, the Regional District of Central Okanagan says pets should be kept indoors, and away from open doors, during Halloween. Read more ⮕

Unhoused man denied stay at N.S. hotel – despite money to pay for itAn unhoused man recovering from surgery is speaking out after he was recently denied a stay at a Halifax-area hotel room, despite having the money to pay for it. Read more ⮕

London, Ont., family relocated to hotel after rental infested with mice and cockroachesMuhammad Ali, 40, says he and his family will be homeless after Oct. 30 after they had to urgently evict their rental unit due to pest infestations. Read more ⮕

Thousands of Las Vegas hotel workers fighting for new union contracts rally, block Strip trafficLAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of hotel workers fighting for new union contracts rallied Wednesday night on the Las Vegas Strip, snarling traffic during rush... Read more ⮕

What Burnaby developments are up for public hearing this October?Developments up for discussion include towers up to 60 storeys high in Brentwood, non-market rental units throughout the city and more. Read more ⮕