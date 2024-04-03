Hostel Guest Saves Front-Desk Clerk During Stabbing Attack

A hostel guest jumped in to save the life of a front-desk clerk during a stabbing attack in downtown Victoria Sunday morning that left one man dead, a co-owner of the hostel said. Police responded to a report of a stabbing around 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Pandora Avenue, near Blanshard Street. Officers found one man dead and a second victim was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries. Lana Perelman, a co-owner of the Ocean Island Inn, said the victim who survived is a front-desk clerk.

She has been released from hospital and is doing well, Perelman said Tuesday. A guest jumped in during an altercation and probably saved the life of the employee, she said. “He didn’t really know what kind of situation he was getting into. But the police said that, 100 per cent, he saved her life,” Perelman said. The guest was not injured, she said. Perelman is not sure whether the attack began inside the hostel or outside, or what instigated i

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



timescolonist / 🏆 15. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hostel guest saved life of one victim in downtown Victoria stabbing attack, co-owner saysRobert Henry Travers has been charged with one count of aggravated assault in relation to the victim who survived

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Thundercon guest announcedJed Rees has starred in Galaxy Quest, Pretty Little Liars and Deadpool -- to name a few.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

UFC Fight Night 239 Breakdown with Special Guest Devin TejadaSpecial guest Devin Tejada of the Check the Kick Podcast joins Ben this week as they break down UFC Fight Night 239, with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo around corner, still adding to guest listThe Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo is just a month away, set to take over Stampede Park April 25 through 28.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Canadian comedian shuts down guest who says schools in Canada have Grade 13Canadians are applauding a comedian who expertly shut down an American that insisted on correcting him during a set. Michael Harrison is a New York...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Guest Requests and Wedding Playlists: Finding a Happy MiddleAllowing guests to make song requests at weddings can sometimes lead to disagreements. This article suggests finding a middle ground by allowing requests that match the current playlist. Guests can also contribute to the playlist by requesting songs with their RSVP.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »