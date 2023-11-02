Hong Kong holds first Asian leg of Gay Games amid security, rights concerns

The most significant was a September ruling by its top court that set a two-year deadline for the government to establish a legal framework to recognise same-sex unions. Among the sports and cultural events to feature are some of Chinese origin, such as dragon boat racing and mahjong, while a new trail running event is to be held on mountainous Lantau island.
Worries about the national security law Beijing recently clamped on Hong Kong will keep Taiwan's delegation away, however. Taiwan's athletes will go instead to Mexico's western city of Guadalajara, which is co-hosting the games at the same time.
Five Hong Kong human rights activists have called for the games to be cancelled, saying the organisers"aligned themselves with pro-authoritarian figures responsible for widespread persecution" in Hong Kong.
Many events are to be held at private venues, universities or schools, with the opening and closing functions in a stadium in the busy commercial district of Wan Chai.
