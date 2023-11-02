Hong Kong holds first Asian leg of Gay Games amid security, rights concerns

The most significant was a September ruling by its top court that set a two-year deadline for the government to establish a legal framework to recognise same-sex unions. Among the sports and cultural events to feature are some of Chinese origin, such as dragon boat racing and mahjong, while a new trail running event is to be held on mountainous Lantau island.

Worries about the national security law Beijing recently clamped on Hong Kong will keep Taiwan's delegation away, however. Taiwan's athletes will go instead to Mexico's western city of Guadalajara, which is co-hosting the games at the same time.

Five Hong Kong human rights activists have called for the games to be cancelled, saying the organisers"aligned themselves with pro-authoritarian figures responsible for widespread persecution" in Hong Kong.

Many events are to be held at private venues, universities or schools, with the opening and closing functions in a stadium in the busy commercial district of Wan Chai.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Hong Kong Q3 GDP up 4.1% on year, but lower than forecastExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Hong Kong Economy Grows Slower Than Expected as Recovery CoolsHong Kong’s economy grew less than expected in the third quarter of this year, suggesting the Asian financial hub’s post-pandemic boost may be fading.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Hong Kong finance chief to attend APEC meet, side-stepping disputeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Hong Kong Q3 GDP up 4.1% on year, but lower than forecastMarket News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: DBS Rents Hong Kong Retail Space at 18% Lower Than Asking PriceDBS Group Holdings Ltd. clinched a deal to rent retail space in Central’s New World Tower for 18% less than the asking price, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Beijing's crackdown fails to dim Hong Kong's luster, as talent scheme lures mainland ChineseHONG KONG (AP) — The exodus of tens of thousands of professionals from Hong Kong triggered by a crackdown on its civil liberties is being offset by new...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕