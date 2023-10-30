Hong Kong Court Grants Evergrande Five Week Reprieve to Deal with Creditors

A Hong Kong court gave China Evergrande Group a five week reprieve to come up deal with creditors or face liquidation after the embattled developer said on Monday it was working on a revised debt restructuring plan.

Evergrande needed to come up with a “concrete” revised restructuring proposal before that date, she said, otherwise it was likely the firm would be wound up. Evergrande had been working on a $23-billion offshore debt restructuring plan which was thrown off course last month when its billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan was confirmed to be under investigation for suspected criminal activities.

Evergrande’s lawyer told the court on Monday the company plans to “monetize the value” of its two Hong Kong-listed units. The revised plan would allow bondholders to swap their bonds into equity and bonds tied to two listed subsidiaries, Evergrande Property Services Group and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group. Any proposal no longer includes new notes to be issued by China Evergrande, they added.The company’s shares closed down 9.8 per cent on Monday, having fallen as much as 23 per cent in the morning session before the adjournment. headtopics.com

A liquidation of Evergrande, which listed total assets of $240-billion as at end-June, would send further shock waves through already fragile capital markets, but is expected to have little immediate impact on the company’s operations, including its many home construction projects.

A lawyer for the bondholders group told the court they supported the adjournment, because a restructuring plan could have a higher recovery rate for creditors than a liquidation scenario of less than 3 per cent. headtopics.com

Fellow property developer Logan Group’s winding up order was also adjourned by the same court to Dec 4.

