Hong Kong central bank leaves interest rate unchanged, tracking Fed move

The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday as policymakers paused its aggressive tightening of monetary policy to consider if conditions were restrictive enough to tame inflation. HKMA said it is premature to conclude whether the U.S. rate hike cycle has been completed, and the high interest-rate environment is likely to last for some time.

"The Hong Kong dollar exchange rate remains stable, and the Hong Kong dollar interbank rates might remain high for some time," HKMA said in a statement, adding that local financial and monetary markets continue to operate in a smooth and orderly manner.

The public should carefully assess and manage the relevant risks when making property purchase, mortgage or other borrowing decisions, HKMA said. Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KITCONEWSNOW: Fed buzz: words to watch for as the Fed sets ratesKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Fed buzz: words to watch for as the Fed sets ratesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Fed buzz: words to watch for as the Fed sets ratesHere are a few words and phrases to watch for in the Fed's post-meeting statement on Wednesday and in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference, and what...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Fed's Powell says higher rates need to persist to affect Fed policy choicesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: DBS Rents Hong Kong Retail Space at 18% Lower Than Asking PriceDBS Group Holdings Ltd. clinched a deal to rent retail space in Central’s New World Tower for 18% less than the asking price, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Beijing's crackdown fails to dim Hong Kong's luster, as talent scheme lures mainland ChineseHONG KONG (AP) — The exodus of tens of thousands of professionals from Hong Kong triggered by a crackdown on its civil liberties is being offset by new...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕