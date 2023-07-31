Honda CR-Vs Remain at the Top of Car Thieves' Wish-Lists in Canada

Hold onto your Honda CR-Vs, Canada. They’re still at the top of car thieves’ wish-lists. Équité Association, a non-profit working with insurers and law enforcement to prevent auto theft, has released its annual, as well as the most-stolen in each province. Additionally, for the first time, it’s published a least-stolen list, which should make Chevrolet Corvette and Volt owners very happy.

Turbulence, and increasingly terror, have been front of mind for those keeping an eye on the vulnerability of their vehicles. Theft numbers are at record highs as nighttime videos reveal thieves calmly stealing expensive vehicles, often many in one neighbourhood. Perhaps even scarier, more daylight carjackings are being reported than ever before.. The theft frequency number is more important than the position on the list, however. The Honda CR-V sits on top because there are so many insured and on the road, but there’s only a 1.2 per cent chance yours will be taken. That Range Rover? Might be number eight on the list, but there’s a 3.9 per cent chance it will be stole

