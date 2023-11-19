Holocaust Education Made Mandatory in B.C. High Schools

One of Claude Romney’s earliest memories from when she was a young girl in France is of her father being arrested by German soldiers and a French police officer. Her father would end up in the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp where he worked as a “prisoner-doctor,” because his medical knowledge was deemed useful by the Nazis as they carried out the Holocaust.

As a “child Holocaust survivor,” Romney said she’s part of a shrinking number of aging people committed to educating people about what she and her family went through





B.C. commits to mandatory Holocaust education for Grade 10 studentsVANCOUVER — British Columbia has plans to make Holocaust education mandatory for high school students with additions to Grade 10 curriculum coming in 2025.

British Columbia to Make Holocaust Education Mandatory for High School StudentsBritish Columbia plans to add Holocaust education to the Grade 10 curriculum in 2025 to combat rising antisemitism and ensure students learn from the past atrocities.

B.C. to make Holocaust education mandatory in high schoolThe changes will take effect in the 2025-26 school year to allow for consultation with the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre, the Jewish community and others, the province says

