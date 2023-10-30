Hollywood strikes to dampen Big Media's holiday expectations

A biker goes by Warner Bros. Studios the day after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced it reached a preliminary labor agreement with major studios in Burbank(Reuters) - Big media firms are expected to warn starting this week that studio revenues will slow in the coming quarters as dual Hollywood strikes left them with a thin release slate.

After a strong November line up with "The Marvels," "Trolls Band Together" and a "Hunger Games" prequel, big Christmas releases are few. Even if a deal is reached with the actors soon, Wall Street does not expect a quick respite for the studios as it could take weeks for productions to resume.

"With the major media companies trying very hard to turn the direction of margins back in a positive direction, in part by raising price on OTT services, the potential for an extended dry period for new content carries serious risks," TD Cowen said.The companies as well as Netflix have raised prices of their streaming services this year, betting that consumers will pay more or opt for cheaper, ad-supported services that are more lucrative for the business. headtopics.com

"The only bright spot is ESPN, which is the linchpin that holds the bundle together and viewership has stabilized over the last few years despite accelerated cord-cutting," said Bernstein analyst Laurent Yoon of Disney, which he said has the largest exposure to traditional cable TV among the major media companies.

Overall revenue at Disney is expected to rise 6%, Warner Bros Discovery to inch 2.1% higher and Paramount to grow 2.8%.

