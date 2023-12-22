Holiday Season and Hockey in Ottawa

Ottawa is gearing up for the holiday season with Christmas lights and hockey games. The city's professional women's hockey team will play their first game at the Arena at TD Place on Jan. 2. The Ottawa Senators will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 23. The 67's will host the Kingston Frontenacs on Dec. 30. Visitors can also enjoy the Canadian Museum of Nature and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum.





ctvottawa » / 🏆 29. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Head coach of Professional Women's Hockey League in Ottawa excited to build something bigThe head coach of the Professional Women’s Hockey League entry in Ottawa is excited about the opportunity to help build something big for the sport she loves. She is also enjoying being involved at this level and working with high-calibre players. Despite not expecting the job, she is thrilled to be a part of it.

Source: calgaryherald - 🏆 64. / 52 Read more »

Restaurants Brace for Make-or-Break Holiday Season Amid PandemicB.C.'s hospitality industry is hoping for a profitable December to offset pandemic loan repayments due in January, but there are concerns about reduced holiday spending. Many restaurants are still struggling financially, with some even filing for bankruptcy. Spending on food services remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Foreign Ministers Discuss Peace Efforts in OttawaForeign ministers from the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey met in Ottawa to discuss ways to secure peace for Palestinians and Israelis. Prime Minister Trudeau also attended the meeting.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Owners of Ottawa bakery grateful for community support after children diagnosed with rare disorderThe owners of a popular bakery in Ottawa's east end say they're grateful for the support they've been given by the community after they received news that two of their children have a rare disorder. Dear headtopics.com administrator, Thanks for the well-researched and well-written post!

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

Shoppers in Ottawa Get a Head Start on Black Friday DealsShoppers in Ottawa are getting a head start on Black Friday by searching for the best deals. Many are looking for items that people really need, rather than just buying things they might like. The Retail Council of Canada reports that more people are planning to shop on Black Friday this year, and they are looking for ways to stretch their dollar. Despite the deep discounts, the council predicts that spending will be higher this holiday season compared to last year. Meanwhile, small businesses are offering smaller items at lower prices as they struggle to compete with Black Friday.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

CTV News Ottawa Mourns the Loss of Veteran Journalist John FetterleyCTV News Ottawa pays tribute to John Fetterley, a veteran journalist and beloved colleague, who passed away at the age of 74. Fetterley had a successful career covering Canadian politics and was known for his unique writing style and extensive knowledge.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »