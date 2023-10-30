Hockey fans soak up Classic weather, Nickelback, rivalry

He and 57,166 hockey fans saw the Montreal Canadiens edge the Edmonton Oilers 4-3, but what he remembers most is the biting cold. It was -18 Celsius, and it felt like -30 C with the wind chill.

Oliver was back at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday. He was one of 55,411 to watch the Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 in the 20th anniversary edition of the Heritage Classic and the 38th outdoor game the NHL has held. It was announced as a sellout.“This is so much more hospitable than 20 years ago,” Oliver said.

“Two degrees is not possible,” he said. Cox said his section featured a healthy mix of Oilers and Flames fans, but they “mingled nicely during the game.” “The outfit coming to the game is a fun way you can represent your city, the fans and the people,” said Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm. “I think it’s a really cool thing and they did a great job getting these done.” headtopics.com

There was more than hockey offered up at the game, as it featured flybys from military planes and lots of musical entertainment. Canadian indie-rockers, Beaches, played before the game at nearby Clarke Stadium, and the Rural Alberta Advantage served as the house band at Commonwealth.

When Nickelback took the stage for its three-song second-intermission set, they were met with a large roar from the Commonwealth Stadium crowd. The band began with a cover of the Elton John classic, “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” before getting into two of its best-known hits, “How You Remind Me” and “Rockstar.” headtopics.com

Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames Prepare for Nostalgic Heritage ClassicThe Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames are both emphasizing the nostalgia of the Heritage Classic while also recognizing the importance of a must-win game. Despite their struggles this season, playing outdoors brings back childhood memories for the players and coaches. Read more ⮕

calgary flames edmonton oilersCanada's Sports Leader Read more ⮕

Oilers beat Flames at Heritage Classic, snap four-game losing skidEvander Kane had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the rival Calgary Flames 5-2 in the Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday in a battle between two teams that have had less than stellar starts to their NHL seasons. Read more ⮕

Defender Meaghan Mikkelson retires from Canadian women's hockey teamTwo-time Olympic gold medallist Meaghan Mikkelson has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team to pursue her broadcasting career. Read more ⮕

Defender Meaghan Mikkelson retires from Canadian women's hockey teamCALGARY — Two-time Olympic gold medallist Meaghan Mikkelson has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team to pursue her broadcasting career. The 38-year-old defender from St. Albert, Alta. Read more ⮕

Defender Meaghan Mikkelson retires from Canadian women's hockey teamCALGARY — Two-time Olympic gold medallist Meaghan Mikkelson has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team to pursue her broadcasting career. The 38-year-old defender from St. Albert, Alta. Read more ⮕