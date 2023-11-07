HK Summit Latest: Home Curbs May Ease If Prices Keep Falling

The Hong Kong government may ease home curbs if property prices continue to fall. MTN is improving its network in South Africa. Saudi Aramco will keep its payout at $29 billion. The RBA's Bullock has delivered the first hike as governor to cool inflation. Citadel's Ken Griffin says global investors need to invest in China. Adyen faces doubts from investors about its growth story. China's exports have recorded a bigger slump than expected in October.

Pakistan's stock rally triggers an overbought signal. Without a Fight is projected to win the Melbourne Cup. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are financially stressed and close to being broke. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their U.S. counterparts

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFİNANCECA: HK Summit Latest: China to Make Listing in HK Easier for Firms(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong kicked off its global finance summit, where about 300 executives from Citadel’s Ken Griffin to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Oil Holds Gains as OPEC+ Supply Curbs Balanced by Demand WoesOil held a modest advance after Saudi Arabia and Russia’s announcements that they would prolong supply cuts through the end of the year was balanced by a worsening demand outlook.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: GOP Senators Demand Border Curbs as Condition for Ukraine AidSenate Republicans predicted Monday that Democrats would be unable to pass fresh Ukraine aid without addressing their demands over the US border and immigration policies — increasing the odds of an impasse that could delay such assistance indefinitely.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Energy costs, health care to top agenda at Halifax premiers summitOntario Premier Doug Ford holds a press conferenceat a gas station in Toronto on Oct. 31, 2023.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Yellen to Meet With China Counterpart This Week Before Biden-Xi Talks at APEC Summit(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart will hold two days of talks in San Francisco this week, a step toward more...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Yellen to Meet With China Counterpart This Week Before Biden-Xi Talks at APEC SummitUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart will hold two days of talks in San Francisco this week, a step toward more-normal ties ahead of a long-anticipated meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »