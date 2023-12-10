History Repeats Itself: Commemorating Great Fires on Ontario's Back Roads

There is the saying: “History repeats itself,” even on the back roads. This summer we witnessed the devastating wildfires in Alberta and the Northwest Territories. In 2018 there was Parry Sound 33 and the forest fires in the Temagami cluster of parks. There were three great fires in northeastern Ontario within just over a decade during the early years of the century past. And on your Sunday drives these almost natural disasters are commemorated on several roadside blue-bronze coloured plaques.

Great fires The Great Porcupine Fire of 1911 was one of the most devastating forest fires ever to strike the Ontario northland. Spring had come early that year, followed by an abnormally hot dry spell that lasted into the summer. On July 11, 1911, when the Porcupine Gold Rush was at its height, high winds from the southwest whipped several small bushfires into flames. The blaze formed a horseshoe-shaped front over 36 kilometres (22 mi) wide. Many people were drowned as they fled into Porcupine Lake to escape the flames, while others suffocated to death underground within the mine





